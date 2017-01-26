German President Joachim Gauck has been awarded the honorary medal of the German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) during a ceremony in Berlin.

Its highest distinction, the DOSB recognised the "outstanding" work of the President in the promotion and development of sport in Germany.

"The reason for this award is not only for the respect for your human and political life, but also in the field of sport," DOSB President Alfons Hörmann said in his speech.

"You have always supported German sport - and this far beyond the patronage, which you have lived with on many occasions.

"They have won the hearts of athletes and those who are engaged in the honorary office, no, you have conquered them."

German President Joachim Gauck has been the patron of the DOSB since 2012 ©DOSB

Gauck, similarly to his predecessors, is a patron of the DOSB.

He has held the position of President since March 2012.

Over the past few years, he has devoted time to many aspects of German sport and, through his participation in numerous events, has helped to show German people the social potential of sport, the DOSB claimed.

"We would like to award you the honour medal because you have been a critical companion to the sport," said Hörmann.

"You are always talking about abuses that are also present in the world of sport."