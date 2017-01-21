For the second night in a row Wim Stroetinga of The Netherlands and partner Yoeri Havik claimed victory in the final madison race to retain their overall lead in the Six Day Series event in Berlin.

The Dutch pair now lead the competition on 255 points while their nearest rivals, France's Morgan Kneisky and Benjamin Thomas, occupy second on 244.

Stroetinga and Havik led overnight but were knocked off top spot in the first race of today.

A 45 minute madison chase got proceedings underway this evening and was won by the Danish duo of Jesper Morkov and Karl Hester.

It was the Dutch duo of Jens Mouris and Pim Ligthart who climbed to the top of the leaderboard after they finished in fourth.

Tristan Marguet and Imhof of Switzerland were victorious in the 40 lap derny today while Belgium’s Kenny de Ketele and Moreno de Pauw claimed the spoils in the two lap madison time trial.

The Swiss duo of Marguet and Imhof then returned to the top of the podium in the team elimination event before Morkov and Hester also collected their second win of the evening in the scratch race.

Wim Stroetinga won the sprint in the men's madison to secure his and partner Yoeri Havik's lead overnight ©Twitter/sixdaycycling

Great Britain's Christ Latham was going for a hat-trick of longest lap race victories alongside team-mate Andy Tennant but fell short this evening as German Maximilian Beyer collected the victory for himself and teammate Christian Grasmann.

In the penultimate race this evening, a 40 lap derny, Austria’s Andreas Graf and Andreas Müller claimed the spoils.

Following today's action in the sprint races, Germany's Maximilian Levy still holds the lead overnight.

Levy, who has won team sprint bronze medals at both Beijing 2008 and London 2012 as well as a keirin silver in the English capital, won both the flying 250m time trial and sprint finals today.

Another German, defending world champion Joachim Eilers was victorious in the keirin race.

The series intends to give six day racing a "21st Century makeover", with a television-friendly format set to feature international teams of riders across multiple events during the six days.

The top 12 male and female riders throughout the series will qualify for a one night final event, which will take place in Palma, Mallorca.

Action continues tomorrow.