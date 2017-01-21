South Korea's Oh Jin Hyek reached the final of the Indoor Archery World Cup in Nimes today after defeating three time Olympic medallist Brady Ellison in the final four of the men's recurve competition.

Ellison broke his own world record as he hit 599 out of a possible 600 during men’s recurve qualification yesterday.

However, the American failed to reach the final as he was stopped in his tracks by Hyek who won indiviudal gold at London 2012.

In the last four encounter, Hyek claimed a narrow 6-5 win.

The Korean will now face France's Jean-Charles Valladont in tomorrow's final after he cruised through his semi-final against Great Britain's Tom Hall.

Valladont, the Rio 2016 individual silver medallist, claimed a sublime 6-0 win over the seventh seed.

In the women's recurve competition, number one seed Park Sehui of South Korea was eliminated in the second round by Great Britain's Naomi Folkard 6-2.

Buoyed by her win, Folkard then continued her form until she reached the semi-finals where she was eventually beaten 2-6 by South Korea's Jim Yun.

Yun will now take on Italian Claudia Mandia in the final after she comfortably beat Denmark's Randi Degn 7-1 in her last four encounter.

Stephan Hansen provided some Danish delight, though, as he reached the final of the men's compound event.

His semi-final against Dave Cousins of the United States ended in a tie before the Dane got the better of him in the shootout.

Tanja Jensen reached the final of the women's compound event ©World Archery

Standing between Hansen and World Cup victory is Dejan Sitar of Slovenia, a former world champion.

Sitar overcame Jean Philippe Boulch of France 148-147 to claim his place in tomorrow's final.

In the quarter-finals, Boulch defeated American Paul Tedford who, in the second round, knocked out top seed Mike Schloesser of The Netherlands 149-147.

Russia's Natalia Avdeeva, seeded second in the women's compound event, demonstrated her seeding by reaching tomorrow's final.

The 28-year-old, a former European champion, defeated her compatriot Mariia Vinogradova 149-146 in this evening's semi-final.

The other last four clash was dominated by Denmark as 24th seed Tanja Jensen squared off against Sarah Sonnichsen, the 20th seed.

Earlier in the day Jensen had eliminated the tournament favourite Irene Franchini of Italy and maintained that form to reach the final.

Jensen claimed a 146-145 win over her compatriot.

The finals are set to begin from 1.20pm local time tomorrow.

Athletes are attempting to collect as many ranking points as possible, which they can earn through their final position at each stage of the World Cup.

The top 16 highest-ranked following all four stages will then compete in the Indoor Archery World Cup Final, held in the evening of the second day of the final event in Las Vegas.