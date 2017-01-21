Chen Xingtong ensured there will be an all-Chinese women’s singles final at the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Hungarian Open in Budapest after beating Monaco’s Yang Xiaoxin in the last four.

Having come through a seven-game thriller against compatriot and top seed Chen Meng earlier in the day, Chen comfortably overcame Yang 12-10, 11-5, 11-5, 11-2.

Standing between her and top honours is Wen Jia, who held off a comeback from fellow Chinese Li Jiayi to win 12-10, 11-7, 11-4, 14-16, 8-11, 11-3

Wen had earlier defeated Ukraine’s Tetyana Bilenko in six games to reach the semi-finals.

China's Yan An is through to the men's singles final ©Getty Images

In the men’s singles, Shang Kun followed up a 4-2 victory over top seed Vladimir Samsonov of Belarus by defeating fellow Chinese Lin Gaoyuan in a seven-game epic, 7-11, 8-11, 11-8, 7-11, 11-4, 11-9, 11-4.

His reward is a meeting with compatriot Yan An, whose passage to the final saw him beat countryman Fang Bo 4-0 before repeating the scoreline against Germany’s Ruwen Filus in an 11-8, 11-3, 11-3, 11-7 success.

All finals, including the men’s and women’s doubles, are scheduled to take place tomorrow.