Africa has been granted an annual place on the International Judo Federation (IJF) Grand Prix calendar for the first time after the sport’s governing body confirmed Tunis would hold an event between 2018 and 2020.

The deal between the IJF and the Tunisian Judo Federation was concluded after a delegation from the African country visited the Presidential Office in Budapest and the IJF Training Centre in Dunavarsany.

The competition in Tunis will be the season-opening event in the 2018 series and is set to be held in January.

“The aim of the IJF is to develop judo in all continents and all nations and now we are at the stage where we can host an annual Grand Prix in Africa,” IJF President Marius Vizer said.

“This has been a long-term target for the IJF and opens the door to make judo a leading entity in Tunisia and the continent.

“The IJF World Judo Tour truly reflects the universality of our sport and we all look forward to the first edition of this new event in 2018.”

Tunis last hosted an IJF Grand Prix in 2010, where 346 judoka from 50 nations took part.

The deal has been agreed between the IJF and the Tunisian Judo Federation ©IJF

The Tunisian capital also staged the 2017 African Open from January 14 to 15.

France topped the medal table at the event, clinching a haul of 22 medals eight of which were gold.

A total of six IJF Grand Prix events are due to be held this year.

The Grand Prix season is set to begin next month with the opening competition in Düsseldorf from February 24 to 26.

Back-to-back events are then scheduled for March 31 to April 2 in Tbilisi in Georgia and Antalya in Turkey from April 7 to 9.

The Chinese city of Hohhot plays host to the fourth Grand Prix from June 30 to July 2, before Zagreb in Croatia stages the fifth from September 29 to October 1.

The Grand Prix season is due to conclude in Tashkent in Uzbekistan on October 6 to 8.