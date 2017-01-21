Ethiopia’s Selemon Barega will bid to continue his country’s rich tradition in the Cinque Mulini in San Vittore Olona when the penultimate leg of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) Cross Country Permit takes place tomorrow.

Barega, the World Under-20 champion in the 5,000 metres, will come into the event as one of the favourites for victory.

The 17-year-old will hope to follow in the footsteps of several Ethiopian greats who have a Cinque Mulini triumph to their name, including three-time Olympic gold medallist Kenenisa Bekele, who won the 2012 edition.

Barega is likely to face stiff competition from Soufiane El Bakkali of Morocco, who finished fourth in the 3,000m steeplechase at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro last year.

Yeman Crippa, who won two European junior cross-country titles in 2014 and 2015, is one of the top Italians in the field, along with Yohanes Chiappinelli.

Twin brothers Samuele and Lorenzo Dini, who won silver medals in the 5,000m and 10,000m respectively at the 2013 European Junior Championships, will also be aiming for a spot on the podium.

Kalkidan Fentie is among the favourites for victory in the women's race ©Getty Images

In the women’s race, Ethiopian runners are also set to clash for victory as Kalkidan Fentie will take on Beyenu Degefa.

It will mark the first time the two athletes have gone head to head, with Degefa considered the slight favourite following two impressive cross-country wins in France towards the end of last year.

Fentie took the gold medal in the 5,000m at the 2016 World U20 Championships, while Degefa clinched the 3,000m crown.

Their team-mate Alemitu Hawi, runner-up last year, could also challenge.

It is set to be a momentous occasion for home runner Elena Romagnolo, an Olympic finalist at Beijing 2008, who is due to make her comeback after giving birth to daughter Carlotta last year.

The race has attracted 34 Olympic gold medallists since it was first held in 1933.

This year’s edition will be staged exactly 84 years to the day of the maiden event.