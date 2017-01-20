International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) President Sebastian Coe claims he has not refused to answer further questions following a request from the Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee that he provides additional evidence in the Combating Doping in Sport inquiry.

Following last week’s questioning of David Bedford, the former London Marathon race director and head of the IAAF Road Running Commission, the Committee expressed their intention for Coe to be recalled to face further questions before the end of January.

This was because evidence from Bedford was said to have undermined claims made by Coe in December 2015.

In a statement released by the IAAF shortly after the Committee confirmed they would be recalling Coe, the world governing body said their President had nothing new to add to the inquiry.

But Coe has said in a letter to Committee chairman Damian Collins MP he will do what he can to help further, on the basis that the Select Committee makes it clear what information it is seeking.

"Thank you for your letter asking if I would return to the Select Committee to answer further questions," Coe wrote.

"I would like to make it very clear that I have not said anywhere that I would not be prepared to answer further questions, nor have I said I am too busy.

"I have made myself and my team available to help wherever we can.

"What I would like to understand, and I believe I have a right to understand, is the nature of the further information that you are seeking.

"So far, I have read in your statement and in direct quotes from you through the media that in light of David Bedford’s evidence to the Select Committee last week, you consider there to be 'a whole range of questions that remain unanswered'.

Damian Collins has made it clear that the Select Committee would be seeking to speak to Sebastian Coe again ©Getty Images

"I have now had the opportunity to review David Bedford’s evidence to the Select Committee and, having done so, I must say it is not clear to me at all what these unanswered questions are.

"If you can be more specific in identifying the questions and specific areas that you believe I can assist with, I will do what I can to help the Select Committee further."

In his reply, Collins states that the Committee wishes to pursue what it describes a "discrepancy" between the evidence given by Coe and Bedford.

Last week’s proceedings centered around an email Bedford sent to Coe in August 2014, first reported by the BBC and Daily Mail in June.

This contained a complaint that was written four months earlier by Andrey Baranov, the agent of Russia's Liliya Shobukhova, the 2010 winner of the London Marathon and a three-time champion at the Chicago Marathon.

He outlined evidence that a group of officials surrounding the then IAAF President Lamine Diack had coerced the Russian into making payments in order to cover-up her failed drugs test.

It went against Coe's assertion that he was unaware of these claims until they became the subject of an investigation by German journalist Hajo Seppelt on the ARD network in December 2014.

The IAAF President does not dispute receiving the email, but claimed to have forwarded it on without opening it.

Giving evidence last week, Bedford stated that he sent the email to Coe in August 2014 with Shobukhova's name included in the heading.

The former world 10,000 metres record holder claimed he but did not receive a response from the then IAAF vice-president to the email or text messages in the following months but broached the issue with Coe at a lunch on November 21.

David Bedford gave evidence to the Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee last week ©Getty Images

He stated that he had attempted to set up a meeting between Coe and the lawyer Mike Morgan, who had been employed to represent Baranov and Shobukhova.

Conservative MP Nigel Huddleston claimed the evidence provided by Bedford had undermined the claims made by Coe when he had sat before the Committee in December 2015.

In his letter to Coe, Collins writes: "In the course of David Bedford’s evidence we learned that he had also telephoned and spoken to you in August 2014 about the e-mail before sending it to you, as well as texting afterwards.

"We also understand that you were invited to meet a representative of the Russian whistleblowers in 2014.

"David Bedford told the Committee that in his view, you were aware, at least in general terms, of the allegations that the whistleblowers had made.

"However, when you gave evidence to this Committee on December 2, 2015, you told us that you did not know about specific allegations Russian doping and corruption until Hajo Seppelt’s documentary about the IAAF was broadcast."