Commonwealth Games gold medallist Daniel Keatings has announced his retirement from gymnastics.

The 27-year-old won a gold medal and two silvers for Scotland at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in 2014.

He won the men's pommel horse event with a score of 16.058, defeating both Max Whitlock and Louis Smith who finished second and third respectively.

Silver medals followed in the Scottish city in the individual and team all-around competitions.

"After much consideration, I have decided to to call time on my competitive gymnastics career," Keatings said in a statement on social media.

"I have had a long and successful career but I have only achieved what I have achieved due to the support from my family, coaches, teammates and the many friends I have made on my journey."

The Kettering-born gymnast also won silver in the all-around event at the 2009 World Championships in Milan.

Keatings, who has written a number of blogs for insidethegames, also claimed European Championships pommel horse gold at Birmingham 2010 and Moscow 2013.

He represented Great Britain at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing and won five continental silvers and one bronze during his career.

"Most of all, I would like to thank my fans for supporting me through not only good but also the many difficult periods in my career," Keatings added in the statement.

"I feel really lucky to have represented Great Britain and Scotland at the highest level and I take away with me so many great memories that will stay with me for the rest of my life.

"I'll certainly miss the many friends I have made from all over the world.

"Gymnastics will always be a part of me but for now I need to kick back."