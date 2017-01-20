Swedish city Ulricehamn is set to host its first International Ski Federation (FIS) Cross-Cross Skiing World Cup event this weekend as Norway’s Martin Johnsrud Sundby and Heidi Weng look to extend their leads in the respective men’s and women’s overall standings.

Action at the Ulricehamn Ski Stadium is due to begin tomorrow with the men’s 15 kilometres and women’s 10km free technique interval start competitions.

This will be followed by the men’s 4x7.5km and women’s 4x5km relays on Sunday (January 22).

Two-time Olympic medallist Sundby currently leads the men’s overall standings with 1,138 points as he looks to defend the title he won for a second time last season.

Nearest challenger Sergey Ustiugov of Russia has 961, while Finland’s Matti Heikkinen has 741 in third place.

Norway's Heidi Weng arrvies in Ulricehamn as the overall women's World Cup leader ©Getty Images

Weng heads the women’s overall standings with 1,351 points.

The Olympic bronze medallist has a 308-point advantage over compatriot Ingvild Flugstad Østberg, while Finland’s Krista Parmakoski is a further 11 back in third.

Organisers are expecting close to 30,000 spectators for the free technique interval start competitions and 25,000 for the relays.

Relays were last held in December in French resort La Clusaz, where Norway won both the men's and women's events.