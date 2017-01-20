USA Wrestling has signed a new agreement with digital sports network FloSports as part of a long-term extension of their media partnership.

The deal, which began in 2013, will now last through to December 2024 and includes the airing of some of the sport's premier events exclusively on FloWrestling’s website as well as usage of the FloArena meet management software for selected top USA Wrestling events.

FloWrestling, part of the FloSports network and described as the world's leading site for competitive wrestling coverage across all levels of the sport, will have exclusive digital and marketing live rights for 14 USA Wrestling championship-level events.

These include world team trials, junior nationals, cadet nationals, university and United World Wrestling (UWW) cadet nationals, and junior world team trials, among others.

The events span four major series; the senior nationals event series, the senior international event series, the cadet/junior/university nationals series and the associated styles nationals series.

The first partnership event under the new contract will be the Dave Schultz Memorial International, a senior-level freestyle and Greco-Roman tournament, airing live on FloWrestling’s website from February 1 to 3.

"We are extremely proud to partner with FloSports, which has long been an incredible innovator for content creation and developing platforms for the promotion of our sport," USA Wrestling executive director Rich Bender said.

"Wrestling has a mature culture of consuming our sport digitally due to the wonderful efforts of FloSports.

"This agreement will certainly create considerable new wrestling content for our families and spectators to enjoy, and with further aid in the development and expansion of the next generation of wrestlers and fans."

USA Wrestling will exclusively use FloArena, the sport's premier turnkey meet management software and scoring platform, through to 2020 for a minimum of six major events each year.

These include world team trials, university and UWW cadet nationals, the US Open, UWW junior world team trials, the Dave Schultz Memorial International, and the Bill Farrell Memorial International Open.

FloArena is FloSports' proprietary software that allows wrestling tournament and dual meet organisers to offer real-time scoring updates across multiple mats simultaneously.

In addition, it offers comprehensive clock support and a variety of other third-party integrations aimed at maximising ease of use and improving the overall experience for scorekeepers, coaches, athletes, and fans.

"This is a groundbreaking partnership with USA Wrestling that will allow us to invest even more into the sport and grow the events to unprecedented heights," FloSports co-founder and chief executive Martin Floreani said.

"We're committed to providing fans the most comprehensive live and on-demand wrestling coverage in the world, and this agreement helps us achieve that goal."

As well as FloWrestling, FloSports' network consists of 19 other sports, ranging from mixed martial arts and volleyball to gymnastics and basketball.