USA Baseball has paid tribute to their former executive director Dan O'Brien Sr, who has died at the age of 87.

O'Brien, who served at the governing body between 1997 and 1999, passed away in Dallas in Texas.

He is credited with playing a major part in the United States' Olympic gold medal success at the Sydney 2000 Games.

"Dan served USA Baseball at a critical time when the international baseball world first permitted professional players to participate in the World Championships and the Olympic Games," said USA Baseball President Mike Gaski.

Dan O'Brien Sr played a part in the United States winning the Olympic title at Sydney 2000 ©Getty Images

"His leadership navigated the transition and integration of Major League Baseball players onto Team USA, and he was instrumental in Team USA's Olympic qualifying success in 1999 and subsequently our Olympic Gold Medal in the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games.

"USA Baseball will be forever indebted for his contributions.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to his entire family."

The US won the Olympic gold medal in Sydney after beating Cuba 4-0 in the gold medal game.

As well as working with USA Baseball, O'Brien also served with MLB sides California Angels, Cleveland Indians, Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers.

He retired in 2000.