Japanese camera giants Canon have extended their sponsorship of the Rugby World Cup, the sport’s governing body has confirmed.

Canon first partnered with World Rugby to support England 2015, which was claimed to be a record-breaking edition of the sport’s flagship event.

The World Cup was deemed to have delivered strong global brand exposure through broadcast, digital and social coverage.

Under the terms of the latest agreement with World Rugby, Canon will also support the 2019 edition of the tournament in Japan.

"We are delighted to be extending our relationship with Canon as a Rugby World Cup 2019 official sponsor," said Bill Beaumont, World Rugby chairman.

"Canon is an important supporter of rugby in Japan, an innovator in its field and a perfect match for our premier event.

"This exciting relationship underscores the significant global appeal of the first Rugby World Cup in Asia and we look forward to working in partnership with Canon to extend the reach and impact of the sport in Japan, across Asia and around the globe."

As part of the agreement, Canon will provide all print and copying solutions used by tournament organisers.

It will be the second time Canon sponsor the Rugby World Cup, following on from England 2015 ©Getty Images

They will work in partnership with World Rugby to deliver a range of image-related initiatives to fans, while their professional services team will share their expertise and help photographers throughout the tournament.

Their technicians will provide accredited professional photographers with advice, essential maintenance services and equipment loans, as well as helping with minor repairs.

World Rugby claim the agreement with Canon, who are a significant supporter of rugby in Japan through the Top League, shows the strength and appeal of the Rugby World Cup brand.

"Following on from Rugby World Cup 2015 in England, Canon is delighted to continue backing the tournament, which will take place in Asia for the first time, as an official sponsor of Rugby World Cup 2019 in Japan," said Fujio Mitarai, Canon chairman and chief executive.

"In addition to supporting professional photographers and news media from Japan and overseas as they capture the intense action of the world’s top teams facing off in peak condition, Canon, working together with World Rugby, the Organising Committee, relevant authorities, local Government and other corporate sponsors, will do the utmost to support Rugby World Cup 2019 throughout Japan."

Canon are already a supporter of the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo.