Belgium's Jean-Michel Saive has unveiled an 11-point plan seeking to reform the sport as he formally entered the competition today to become the new President of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF).

The 47-year-old former world number one is targeting making table tennis "one of the top sports in the world", as well as increasing the number of events on the Olympic programme.

It means there is now a three-way battle for the top job between Saive, German incumbent Thomas Weikert and Qatar's current ITTF vice-president Khalil Al-Mohannadi.

An election is due to take place on May 31 during the ITTF World Championships in Düsseldorf.

Saive will hope to build upon the administrative experience he has gained as chair of the European Olympic Committees Athletes' Commission.

"After announcing my intention to run for the position of ITTF President, I received tremendous positive responses from the table tennis community and from the world of sports in general, which has encouraged me to formally announce today on this 19th day of January, 2017," Saive said unveiling his manifesto.

"I am a candidate for the position of ITTF President for the period of 2017 to 2021.

"The ITTF is one of the best International Federations in the world and one of the two largest, with 222 Member National Associations.

"I am very proud to have competed in table tennis as an athlete for almost 40 years, and to have served sport in general through my Federation and the Olympic Movement for more than 15 years."

Jean Michel Saive is considered one of the greatest European table tennis players over the last three decades ©Getty Images

Saive's manifesto consists of 11 points - designed to mimic a table tennis set - each focusing on a different topic.

Key themes include closer relations with the Olympic Movement and the appointment of "role models" to promote the sport on a continental basis.

"One of my major aims is to increase the number of events and medals at the Olympic Games," he writes.

At present, men and women each compete in singles and team events, with mixed doubles or some sort of mixed team event the most obvious possible additions.

Improving the world governing body's marketing and commercial operations will also be a priority, Saive promised.

Other manifesto pledges include improvements to equipment and the "quality" of table tennis balls.

Saive, the Belgian Olympic flagbearer at the Opening Ceremonies at both Atlanta 1996 and Athens 2004, made his international debut aged just 13 and still holds the record for the most World Championship appearances, having participated in 24 editions of the flagship ITTF event.

He represented Belgium at seven consecutive Olympic Games from the sport’s debut at Seoul 1988 to London 2012.

Saive was a member of the Belgian team which claimed a silver medal at the World Championships in Osaka in 2001 and finished his career with six European Championships medals, including the singles gold at Birmingham in 1994.

He juggled sporting and administrative responsibilities by competing at the 2015 European Games in Baku before announcing his retirement in December 2015 - although he is still competing in the Belgian Super Division.

Happy to support Jean-Michel Saive in his candidacy for @ittfworld president: exceptional athlete, strong vision & wonderful personality. pic.twitter.com/Nt8lYc49RL — Team Belgium (@teambelgium) January 19, 2017

Saive also remains a member of the ITTF Athletes' Commission.

He also stood to be a member of the International Olympic Committee Athletes' Commission during Rio 2016, but finished 18th with just 549 votes.

South Korea's former table tennis player Ryu Seung Min, the Athens 2004 Olympic singles champion, was among the five candidates chosen.

Germany’s Weikert has been ITTF President since September 2014 but was never elected, assuming the position automatically as he was Adham Sharara's deputy when the Canadian stepped down.

Saive's manifesto can be read in full here