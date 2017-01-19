Ben Ryan, who coached Fiji to a historic gold medal in the men’s rugby sevens at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, has joined Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) in a consultancy role.

The appointment, which was announced by the WRU alongside Peter Drewitt, who has become a performance coach manager for the Welsh national side before the Six Nations Championship, which starts on February 4, is Ryan’s first in rugby since leaving Fiji.

The 45-year-old’s role will see him advise programmes and preparations for WRU age grade sides and also the men and women’s sevens teams.

Since stepping down as Fiji’s head coach after they beat Great Britain in August to earn the nation’s first Olympic medal, Ryan has been involved in a war of words with Fiji Rugby Union (FRU) over a "lack of contracts" given to players before this season’s World Rugby Sevens Series.

"I’m delighted to be joining the WRU in what is an incredibly exciting role and I am really looking forward to all that lies ahead," Ryan said.

Ben Ryan celebrates with the Fiji rugby sevens team after beating Great Britain in the gold medal match at the 2016 Olympics Games in Rio ©Getty Images

Geraint John, the WRU’s head of rugby performance, described the appointment as a “real coup” for the union.

"He [Ryan] is a much sought after high performance coach, who has been courted around the globe since his significant successes with the Fijian national sevens side.

"We are particularly interested in benefitting from the meticulous attention to detail and major planning experience which Ben showed to maximum effect during the Olympics in Rio and we want him to cover the whole of our performance division from Under-20s, Under-18s, the women’s game and, of course, his specific experience in the sevens is a huge bonus."

Under Ryan’s guidance, Fiji won the 2015 and 2016 Sevens Series titles.

Despite his success in Rio, Ryan was snubbed last week as he did not make the shortlist of the FRU Coach of the Year Award.

Max Hughes, Akuila Nasi and Esala Nauga, who all coach Fijian clubs, were announced as the three finalists.