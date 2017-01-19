Dutchman Mike Schloesser will be looking to extend his Indoor Archery World Cup lead in the men's compound at the third leg of season, which begins in Nimes in France tomorrow.

Schloesser, the 2013 world champion, won at the second leg of the season in Thai capital Bangkok in November and leads the overall standings with 93 points.

He will face competition from French archer Fabien Delobelle, who is second on 54 and will be looking for success on home soil.

Denmark's Stephen Hansen, the 2015 world champion who won the opening leg of the season in Moroccan city Marrakesh, will also be a contender.

In the men's recurve, American Brady Ellison will be the one to watch.

The triple Olympic medallist and 2013 world champion was victorious in Marrakesh and is the joint leader with South Korea's Kim Jae Hyeong, with both men on 50.

Bryony Pitman could extend her lead in the women's recurve ©Getty Images

Bangkok champion Kim is not on the start-list in Nimes which gives Ellison the chance to open up some daylight.

In women's competition, Marrakesh recurve winner Bryony Pitman of Britain will be in action.

She shares the overall lead with South Korean Song Jiyung, with both on 50, but in a similar situation to the men's recurve the latter will not be taking part.

Women's compound leader Danielle Wentzel is also not down to compete in Nimes.

The South African leads overall with 85 with second placed Belgian Sarah Prieels, who has 65, also due to miss out.

It means Italian Marcella Tonioli, currently in third place on 43, could take advantage.

Qualification rounds will begin the action in Nimes tomorrow before finals on Saturday (January 21) and Sunday (January 22).