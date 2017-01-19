Alibaba Group has been signed up as an International Olympic Committee (IOC) top tier sponsor until 2028, it has been announced today.

The deal, which will see the Chinese e-commerce giants join the flagship The Olympic Programme (TOP), was unveiled at the ongoing World Economic Forum in Davos between Alibaba executive chairman Jack Ma and IOC counterpart Thomas Bach.

They will become the official “Cloud Services” and “E-Commerce Platform Services” Partner of the IOC, as well as a Founding Partner of the Olympic Channel.

They will offer "cloud-computing infrastructure and services, support big-data analytics, e-commerce and digital-media solutions".

It marks the first TOP sponsor deal set to last until 2028.

Through the partnership, Alibaba are seeking to help the IOC transform how "fans engage with the Games year-round and how the largest sporting event in the world works with all stakeholders, from Organising Committees to partners, athletes and fans".

“Alibaba’s partnership with the IOC is built on a foundation of shared values and a common vision for connecting the world and enriching people’s lives,” said Ma.

“We are proud to support Olympic Agenda 2020, using our innovations and technologies to help evolve the Olympic Games for the digital era.”

Jack Ma, left, and Thomas Bach pictured during the unveiling ceremony ©Alibaba/Twitter

Alibaba E-Auto, the electric car subsidiary of Alibaba Group, signed an eight-year deal to become exclusive presenting partner of the FIFA Club World Cup in 2015.

At Rio 2016, Alibaba also supported China's official broadcaster CCTV to stream the Games via its video-sharing platform, Youku, which is estimated to have reached 380 million viewers.

The group's President Michael Evans also claimed a men's eights rowing gold at Los Angeles 1984.

“In this new digital world, Alibaba is uniquely positioned to help the IOC achieve a variety of key objectives outlined in Olympic Agenda 2020, while positively shaping the future of the Olympic Movement,” added Bach.

“This is a ground-breaking, innovative alliance, and will help drive efficiencies in the organisation of the Olympic Games through 2028, whilst also supporting the global development of digital opportunities including the Olympic Channel.”

More follows