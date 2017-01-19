Newly crowned European champions will be looking for more success when the latest leg of the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) World Cup season begins in St Moritz tomorrow.

All five continental winners from Winterberg in Germany last weekend will be in action at the Swiss track for the fifth stage of the World Cup season.

German Jacqueline Lölling won the European women's skeleton title for the first time and also leads the overall World Cup standings with 829 points.

The silver and bronze medallists in Winterberg are also second and third in the World Cup - with Austria's Janine Flock and Germany's Tina Hermann boasting 753 and 738 respectively.

Britain's Olympic champion Lizzy Yarnold sits fourth on 730 in her comeback season after a year away.

In the men's skeleton, Latvia's Martins Dukurs won his ninth European title and is also the World Cup leader, albeit in controversial circumstances.

He moved into top spot after Sochi 2014 Olympic champion Alexander Tretiakov was provisionally suspended by the IBSF in Winterberg.

This came after his name was mentioned in the McLaren Report into Russian doping, with his absence seeing him plummet from first to ninth place.

However, the IBSF later lifted his suspension - and that of three other Russian skeleton sliders - saying there was not yet any evidence of wrongdoing.

An investigation against the quartet, who have not been found guilty of any wrongdoing, continues.

Yunjong Won of South Korea leads the two-man bobsleigh competition ©Getty Images

Dukurs has 811 points at the top of the standings with South Korea's Sungbin Yun second on 793.

Christopher Grotheer of Germany lies third on 737.

In bobsleigh competition, Germany's Francesco Friedrich won the two-man European title but is only fourth overall, with South Korea's Yunjong Won out in front on 736 points with pusher Seo Young-woo.

Germany opted to skip the second leg of the season in Lake Placid to train at home.

It means that four-man European champion Johannes Locher is only sixth in the World Cup standings despite winning two races this season.

Russian Alexander Kasjanov is out in front with pushers Alexey Zaitsev, Aleksei Pushkarev and Maxim Belugin on 787.

Mariama Jamanka of Germany won the women's bobsleigh European title but is ninth in the World Cup standings with Annika Drazek with the top three dominated by North America.

Canada's Kaillie Humphries leads the way on 834 with American Jamie Greubel Poser second on 809.

Austria's Christina Hengster is third on 762.

Action begins in St Moritz tomorrow with the skeleton competitions.

Women's and two-man bobsleigh will take place on Saturday (January 21) before the four-man on Sunday (January 22).