Two weightlifters to have been implicated in doping scandals have received world records as the sport’s governing body implement two new weight categories.

It follows the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) publishing the 2017 version of the constitution and by-laws, with the rulings having now come into force.

Technical rules have also been published by the sport’s governing body, along with regulations for competitions.

One of the major changes was the increase in the total number of female bodyweight categories to eight, with the IWF Executive Board having voted in favour of adding an extra division to achieve gender equality.

The under and over-90 kilograms have been added, replacing the old over 75kg category.

As a result of the decision, the IWF have established world records for these divisions based on results achieved by athletes, related to the relevant bodyweight.

Ukraine’s Viktoriya Shaymardanova has been given the under-90kg snatch world record, having achieved a lift of 130kg back at the Athens 2004 Olympics.

Hripsime Khurshudyan of Armenia receives the clean and jerk record for a lift of 160kg in Antalya in 2010, as well as the overall record of 283kg achieved at the same event.

Tatiana Kashirina has received all the world records in the over 90kg division ©Getty Images

Khurshudyan is one of a host of weightlifters to be sanctioned as part of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) retests from the Beijing 2008 and London 2012 Olympics Games.

The 29-year-old tested positive for stanozolol at Beijing 2008, while she was stripped of her London 2012 over-75kg bronze medal after turinabol and stanozolol were detected in her sample.

Russia’s Tatiana Kashirina, who served a two year doping ban from 2006 to 2008, has been given three world records.

The 25-year-old, winner of the London 2012 over-75kg silver medal, receives the records based on her display at the 2014 World Championships in Almaty.

She achieved a snatch lift of 155kg at the Championships, before achieving 193kg in the clean and jerk discipline.

These lifts are now over 90kg world records, along with her overall total of 348kg from the competition.