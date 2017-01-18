Olympic hurdles medallists Mark Crear and Dawn Harper-Nelson represented Los Angeles 2024 at parade coinciding with the 32nd Martin Luther King Jr Day in the American city.

Harper-Nelson, the Beijing 2008 women's 100 metres hurdles champion, and two-time 110m medallist Crear each rode in a convertible down Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard in the south of the city.

It formed part of an event, hosted by the Congress of Racial Equality of California, which sought to honour the "life and legacy of the pioneering American civil rights leader".

Los Angeles 2024 are seeking to embrace all Americans spanning all races and cultures as part of their bid.

They therefore praised the celebration for "unifying Angelenos around the positive values of Dr King’s message".

“It was a joy to represent LA 2024 in the Kingdom Day Parade and celebrate the life and legacy of the great Dr Martin Luther King Jr alongside thousands of fellow Angelenos," said Harper-Nelson afterwards.

The two Olympic medallists represented Los Angeles 2024 during the parade ©LA2024/Twitter

"The passionate display of unity and support for Dr King's dream was nothing short of remarkable.

"It’s moments like these that I have no doubt Los Angeles would be the perfect stage to warmly welcome all the people of world for the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2024.”

Martin Luther King day is an American federal holiday marking the birthday of the civil rights leader observed on the third monday of January each year.

Eight people were shot during this year's festivities in Miami's MLK Memorial Park.

This comes in a week in which Donald Trump is due to be officially inaugurated as United States President after a campaign littered with divisive language against Muslims and other international groups.

"On behalf of LA 2024, I would like to thank CORE-CA for hosting a beautiful celebration of Dr King’s legacy and thank Mark and Dawn for representing LA 2024 at the Kingdom Day Parade," added bid leader Casey Wassermann.

"LA 2024 is honoured to have joined our community in celebrating Dr King and his vision of equality, love and respect for all people.

"In 2024, we hope to welcome the world to the City of Angels and promote the positive values that LA shares with the Olympic Movement.”