British sprinters James Ellington and Nigel Levine have been injured in a road accident in Tenerife, British Athletics have confirmed.

The pair were on a warm weather training camp, but have been reportedly been involved a head-on collision while riding a motorbike.

A British Athletics spokesman confirmed to insidethegames that the Olympians had been injured yesterday evening.

“Regretfully we can confirm that James Ellington and Nigel Levine have sustained injuries following a road accident in Tenerife on Tuesday evening,” the spokesman said.

“Both athletes are receiving medical treatment and are conscious and stable.

“British Athletics medical staff are with the athletes and liaising with hospital staff over their treatment.

James Ellington, second right, and Nigel Levine, fourth right, had been training in Tenerife ©Twitter/Martyn Rooney

“We are in communication with their family members in the UK and will be keeping them informed of the situation.

“We will not be releasing further information on their injuries at the present time.”

According to the Guardian, Ellington had been riding a motorbike with his team-mate round a bend, but was struck by a car that was being driven on the wrong side of the road.

Ellington has reportedly undergone surgery to repair broken bones in his tibula and fibula and also fractured his pelvis.

Reports have suggested the sprinter’s career may be in doubt, while Levine is believed to have suffered less serious injuries.

Thoughts are with @Jellington100m and @NigelLevine. Terrible news. I really hope you can come back from this guys. All the very best. https://t.co/DxJZU2nue9 — Greg Rutherford (@GregJRutherford) January 18, 2017

Ellington competed at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games with the 31-year-old contesting the 100 metres and the 4x100m relay.

He has previously been a member of the British 4x100m team which won gold at the 2014 and 2016 European Championships.

Levine was a member of the men’s 4x400m squad at the Games but did not run, although he did compete in the event four years earlier at London 2012, where the team placed fourth.

The 27-year-old has won relay gold at the 2014 European Championships and 2013 European Indoor championships.

Other members of Team GB have taken to social media to lend their support to the duo, including Greg Rutherford, the long jump gold medallist from the 2012 Olympic Games in London.

"Thoughts are with @jellington100m and @NigelLevine," he tweeted.

"Terrible news. I really hop you can come back from this guys."