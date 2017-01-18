Hiroshi Imaizumi, the general manager of the club due to host golf at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, has indicated that they will consider changing a policy limiting female membership.

Women are not currently eligible to become full members of the Ksumigaseki Country Club in Saitama, north of Tokyo

The 220 female part-members are also banned from playing at the club at specific times including Sundays.

This policy was criticised last week by Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, who said she felt "very uncomfortable that women cannot become full members in the 21st century".

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) are also thought to be concerned given their drive to improve sporting gender equality.

But Imaisumi has now said changes will now be considered If either the IOC or the International Golf Federation request it.

"I think we should keep up with the times," Imaizumi told Agence France-Presse.

"We haven't received any complaints from female members about the rules so we were surprised [by Koike's criticism]."

Yuriko Koike had criticised the golf club for a rule limiting female involvement ©Getty Images

This comes alongside many other disputes over female membership at golf clubs.

In May of last year, it was confirmed by the Royal and Ancient (R&A) that Muirfield will not be considered as a host of future British Open golf tournaments after the Scottish club voted against admitting women as members.

The Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers, which owns Muirfield, announced its decision to retain the club's male-only policy following a ballot of their 750 members.

A two-thirds majority was required for a change to take place, but 36 per cent of members voted against allowing women.

A second vote to decide on the issue is scheduled to take place within the next couple of months following a public outcry.

In August 2012, the first female members of Augusta National Golf Club, venue of the Masters, were welcomed 79 years after the course opened.

Former United States Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and Darla Moore, a partner of investment firm Rainwater, were the first women to be given membership.