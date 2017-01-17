Disneyland Paris will host the 2018 International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Men’s World Cup, it has been announced.

The event at the world famous theme park, which is located just outside the French capital city, is due to take place between October 19 and 21 next year.

Matches will be held at the Disney Events Arena.

The ITTF World Cups are the second most prestigious events on the international table tennis calendar, with only 20 players qualifying for the men's and women's tournaments through their respective Continental Cups.

Only the World Championships are considered as a bigger prize.

Christian Palierne, the French Table Tennis Federation (FFTT) President, claimed the country wants to hold international events on an annual basis.

"We obtained the organisation of the European Top 16 in February 2017, the Veteran World Championships in 2020 in Bordeaux and have submitted an application to host the European Team Championships in 2019," he said.

"The decision of the ITTF to choose the French candidacy lies in the fact that Disneyland is a mythical place, a place that attracts visitors, but also in the know-how that the FFTT demonstrated through organising previous international events.

"It is a tremendous opportunity for exposure and visibility for our discipline to partner with Disneyland Paris."

China's Fan Zhendong won the World Cup for the first time in 2016 ©ITTF

The 2016 Men’s World Cup was held in Saarbrücken, the event in Germany ending in an all-Chinese final between Fan Zhendong and Xu Xin.

Fan, overlooked for the Chinese Olympic team at Rio 2016, beat his compatriot 11-5, 11-6, 11-8, 7-11, 12-10.

This year’s event is due to take place in Liege, with the Belgian city staging the competition from October 20 to 22.

The selection of Paris could be seen as a boost to the city's bid for the 2024 Summer Olympics and Paralympics, where it is Budapest and Los Angeles.

Disney is one of the world's most famous companies and is the world's largest media firm.

Characters such as Mickey Mouse are known all over the world with Disney films and products a part of millions of lives.