A meeting between International Boxing Association (AIBA) President C K Wu and Irish Sports Minister Patrick O’Donovan scheduled for tomorrow in Dublin has been postponed.

They had been due to meet in order to discuss the current "negative narrative" surrounding the Irish team following a raft of problems at last year's Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

The Irish Sun has reported that the Taiwanese official "pulled-out" of the meeting.

This explanation has been rejected by AIBA and Sport Ireland.

AIBA claim that there was a "last minute conflict of agendas" and that they are now trying to rearrange the meeting.

A Sport Ireland spokesperson added: "There was a meeting due to take place, this will now be rescheduled.

"Both parties are keen for the meeting to proceed."

C K Wu, fourth left, was in Lausanne yesterday for a meeting between the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations and the Chinese Olympic Committee ©ASOIF

AIBA were keen to make clear how it will be a two-way dialogue also addressing Irish problems.

At Rio 2016, middleweight Michael O’Reilly was withdrawn shortly before the Opening Ceremony after admitting taking a banned drug.

Then Ireland's Michael Conlan and Stephen Donnelly were among three boxers reprimanded by the International Olympic Committee after they were found to have bet on events during the Games.

Bantamweight world champion Conlan was involved in further controversy when Russia’s Vladimir Nikitin was awarded victory in their quarter-final bout, despite the Irish boxer having been seen by many to have dominated the fight.

Conlan then went on an expletive-laden rant in a post-fight interview with RTE, where he claimed AIBA were "cheats" and that amateur boxing "stinks from the core to the very top".

He was fined CHF10,000 (£7,800/$9,700/€9,300) last month, but is unlikely to have to pay as he is now a professional boxer.