The first women's boxing competition to adopt new laws which aim to bring female competition in line with men's has been held in Serbia.

The Nations Cup tournament, held in Vrba, saw women's bouts consist of three rounds of three minutes - just like the men.

A change in the rules was unanimously approved by the International Boxing Association's (AIBA) Executive Committee in December.

It was one of a number of changes introduced in a bid to improve the running of competitions, with women normally competing over four two-minute rounds.

Other new rules include the use of all five judges to determine the winner of each contest - instead of three - and the deployment of the Swiss Timing electronic system to randomly select officials before bouts, along with the removal of the Draw Commission.

These changes follow the governing body suspending all 36 referees and judges used at the Rio 2016 Olympics, pending an investigation into judging controversies at the Games.

To give the judges the optimal conditions to score a match, they will now also be placed on all four sides of the ring, rather than three.

Kazakhstan dominated the elite categories in Vrba, winning six of the eight medals available.

Rule changes were unanimously approved by AIBA's Executive Committee back in December ©AIBA

The country won women's gold in the 60 kilograms, 64kg, 69kg, 75kg, 81kg and over-81kg competitions.

India's reigning national champion Neeraj prevailed in the 51kg event before Serbia's Milena Matovic topped the podium in the 64kg category.

Youth gold medals in Vrba were shared between Bulgaria, China, Hungary and Russia.

Bulgaria's Emi-Mari Todorova was victorious in the 48kg division while China’s Lisai Yu previaled in the 64kg competition.

Hungary’s Adrienn Yuhasz was dominant in the over-81kg event while the remaining three weight categories were dominated by Russia.

Liubov Sharapova, Valeriia Rodionova and Anastasiia Shamonova took the gold medals in the 51kg, 54kg and 75kg tournaments respectively.