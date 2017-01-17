The pairs figure skating competition has been withdrawn from the schedule of the Almaty 2017 Winter Universiade following a low number of entrants.

Russia planned to send two duos to the Kazakh city but no other country was down to take part.

Alisa Yefimova and Alexander Korovin were set to compete together, as were Bogdana Lukashevich and Alexander Stepanov.

However, as they were the only entrants, organisers have withdrawn the competition from the schedule.

Medals will now only be awarded in the men's singles, ladies' singles and ice dancing categories.

Figure skating is due to take place at Arena Almaty, which is also the venue for the Opening and Closing Ceremonies.

"The organisers have warned us that the competition in pairs has been cancelled," Alexander Gorshkov, the President of the Russian Figure Skating Federation, told Russian media agency TASS.

The Almaty Arena is set to play host to the figure skating competitions during the Universiade ©Almaty2017

"The number of participants was insufficient in order to give the start for the competition in the international format."

At the previous Winter Universiade, held jointly in Granada in Spain and Štrbské Pleso in Slovakia, Russia won a silver medal in the pairs competition thanks to Kristina Astakhova and Alexei Rogonov.

More than 2,000 athletes from 55 countries are expected to take part in 12 sports during the 26th edition of the Universiade.

Action is due to take place between January 29 and February 8.

The Universiade is held under the auspices of the International University Sports Federation (FISU).

Students of all levels who are between the ages of 17 and 28 can take part in the competition.

It is ambitiously estimated by organisers that the number of TV viewers could reach one billion, with action available in 80 countries.

insidethegames has approached FISU for a comment.