Names of all athletes who earned medals at Rio 2016 have been inscribed on a "Wall of Champions" unveiled in the main Olympic and Paralympic Park in Barra de Tijuca.

The Wall was specially unveiled as part of a ceremony officially transferring ownership of the Park to the Federal Government.

In total, names of all 2,568 Olympic and Paralympic medal winners are said to be included.

The Wall of Champions has become an Olympic tradition and was also seen following the 2014 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Sochi.

It may bring challenges, however, due to medal winners being retrospectively disqualified following re-analysis of their doping samples.

It is hoped the Rio Wall will help enhance the Park's status as a tourism legacy hub following the Games.

Concerns are mounting over the future of many other Olympic and Paralympic venues.

Rio City Hall last week confirmed the closure of the Deodoro Olympic Park, the second largest concentration of competition venues during Rio 2016, amid a failure to find a use for it.

It had been due to be used as a park and recreation area as a major legacy for local people following the Games.

A consortium of companies has been ordered to immediately resume maintenance of the Maracanã Stadium after reports of how the venue has fallen into disrepair since Rio 2016.