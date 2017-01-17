World Archery has secured an agreement with Eurosport to broadcast all of the governing body’s major international competitions through to the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The Pan-European partnership marks the continuation of a collaboration which has been in place since 2014 and will once again see Eurosport broadcast all Archery World Cup events, including the final, and the World Archery Championships across traditional and digital platforms.

Broadcast coverage will include comprehensive highlights shows on all Eurosport screens, including Eurosport Player - the live and on-demand online subscription service - and in the AsiaPacific region via the Eurosport 1 channel.

Eurosport, which earlier this month unveiled a new brand identity, will also work closely with World Archery in a bid to promote the sport and help activate the governing body’s commercial partnerships through a dedicated promotional platform, comprising both broadcast and digital activations.

"World Archery’s vision is for a world in which everyone has the opportunity to make the important Olympic sport of archery their activity of choice," World Archery President Uğur Erdener said.

"The exposure this ongoing partnership with Eurosport provides for the sport is key in motivating the public to get active and give archery a try.

"Eurosport’s comprehensive coverage of major sports across the globe provides valued access to an unparalleled distribution network and captive audience.

"Building on the success of Rio 2016, where reports indicate archery hit new viewership highs in key markets like France and Germany, the channel that is the new home of the Olympics in Europe is also the perfect home for archery in the lead-up to Tokyo 2020."

Coverage on Eurosport will include every major event in the lead-up to Tokyo 2020 ©World Archery

Peter Hutton, chief executive of Eurosport, added: "We are delighted to extend our partnership with World Archery for a further four years and look forward to bringing viewers coverage of the very best events where the world’s best archers will be in action.

"Eurosport already dedicates over half of its schedule to Olympic sports and this agreement further strengthens our portfolio as we start our journey towards the next Summer Games in Tokyo.

"As the new home of the Olympics in Europe, we will follow the millions of journeys all the way up to the 2024 Games - giving fans the opportunity to follow on one destination - Eurosport.

"Our aim is to tell the stories of Olympic athletes all year round.

"Broadcasting the best archery events for the next four years allows us to do that in a sport with great Olympic heritage."

The first event to be broadcast under the new deal is due to be the opening stage of the 2017 Archery World Cup, scheduled to take place in Chinese city Shanghai in May.

The International Olympic Committee and Discovery Communications, the parent company of Eurosport, signed an agreement worth €1.3 billion (£1.1 billion/$1.4 billion) in June 2015 meaning Eurosport will broadcast the Olympic Games across Europe.

Discovery and Eurosport hold the exclusive multimedia rights for 50 countries and territories in Europe for the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang through to the 2024 Summer Games, which will take place in either Budapest, Los Angeles or Paris.