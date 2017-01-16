Two-time Olympic gold medal-winning judoka Peter Seisenbacher is the subject of an arrest warrant issued by Austrian prosecutors after he failed to show up at his trial in Vienna for alleged child sex abuse.

Seisenbacher, who became the first judoka to win back-to-back Olympic titles after claiming the top middleweight prize at the 1984 and 1988 Games in Los Angeles and Seoul respectively, was charged in October with sexually abusing two young girls he had coached during the late 1990s and early 2000s.

One of his alleged victims was reportedly 11 and the other 13.

He is also charged with attempting to abuse a 16-year-old pupil during a training camp in Croatia in 2001.

The worldwide warrant for Seisenbacher’s arrest was issued on December 20 after he failed to show in court for two days in a row.

It has not been announced until now, however, with the search for Seisenbacher not proving successful in the past four weeks.

"For criminal reasons and not to hinder the search, the media and the general public have not been given any information," court spokeswoman Christina Salzborn said.

The 56-year-old’s whereabouts are not known, but he is reportedly no longer in Azerbaijan where he had been working as head coach for the country’s national judo team.

His lawyer Bernhard Lehofer said he had no information.

Seisenbacher also triumphed at the 1985 World Championships and 1986 European Championships.

Having retired a month after Seoul 1988, he went on to coach in Austria and Georgia before his move to Azerbaijan.

He was named Austrian athlete of the year on three occasions and is an International Judo Federation (IJF) Hall of Famer.