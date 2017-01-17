A decision on the host city of the 2018 Karate World Championships will "hopefully be made in the the coming weeks", the World Karate Federation (WKF) has told insidethegames.

Antonio Espinós, President of the WKF, revealed to insidethegames at last year's Karate World Championships in Linz that the next edition of the tournament could be re-located due to problems with the proposed venue in Peru's capital Lima.

Espinós revealed that a decision as to whether the Championships will be held in Lima was due to be made before the end of 2016 but there is yet to be any confirmation.

"The situation remains the same," a spokesman for the WKF said.

"Hopefully a decision will be made in the coming weeks."

The event was provisionally awarded to South American city at the 2014 World Championships in Bremen.

World Karate Federation President Antonio Espinós has expressed concerns with the proposed venue in Lima for the 2018 World Championships and revealed they may need to find a new location ©WKF

Espinós, however, revealed there were concerns over the construction of the venue for the Championships, the San Isidro sports centre, next year.

The venue is also due to be used for the 2019 Pan American Games.

It is expected that the venue will be ready for December 2018, which is likely to be too late to stage the next edition of karate's flagship event.

"The senior World Championships in 2018 are supposed to take place in Lima," the Spaniard told insidethegames back in October.

"However, we now have a few problems and we do not know yet whether it will go ahead there."

At last year's World Championships, Japan finished top of the standings with nine medals including six golds, two silvers and one bronze.