Two Russians arrested for fighting English football fans during Euro 2016 in France are reportedly due to return home tomorrow.

Russian General Council Sergei Molchanov claimed that French authorities have indicated that Alexei Yerunov and Sergei Gorbachev will each be deported.

They were two of three fans sentenced to prison terms ranging between 12 and 24 months in June after being found guilty of participating in "mass disturbances" during Russia's match with England in Marseille.

The third figure involved, Nikolai Morozov, has been already released from prison and was deported to Russia late last month.

"According to the information we have received from the French authorities, they [Russian football fans] must be deported tomorrow, January 17," Molchanov told the TASS news agency.

Numerous clashes erupted between rival fans at the continental event taking place between June 10 and July 10 last year.

Brawls between the Russian and English before their June 11 group clash in the port city were the most serious.

One England fan, Andrew Bache, was left in a coma after being attacked by Russian fans with iron bars prior to the match.

Russia were blamed for many of the crowd disturbances during Euro 2016 ©Getty Images

Tear gas, smoke pellets and water cannons were among methods used by French police to disperse the brawlers.

More than 30 people were injured in violent altercations.

French policemen then stopped a bus carrying more than 43 Russian football fans en-route from Marseille to Lille before Russia's second match with Slovakia.

This included the trio who were subsequently charged, all of whom were reportedly leading members of a group called the Russian Fans' Union.

The Russian Football Union were charged by continental governing body UEFA with crowd disturbances, racist behaviour and the setting off of fireworks.

Russian fans stormed the England section of the Stade Vélodrome at full time of the match, which finished 1-1.

It has heightened fears of similar problems when Russia hosts the FIFA World Cup in 2018.