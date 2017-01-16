A controversial Korean Sport and Olympic Committee (KSOC) rule, which forbids athletes from representing any national team for three years after a doping suspension, is set to be scrapped.

The organisation will remove the rule after discussing the prospect at their first Board of Directors meeting of of the year, according to the Yonhap news agency.

It was initially introduced in 2014 following a Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) decision in 2011, which ruled that the now-defunct Osaka Rule - which banned athletes convicted of serious doping offences from competing in the next Olympic Games - was unenforceable.

The Osaka Rule was originally implemented by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in 2008.

The ruling was put to the test before the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, with South Korean swimmer Park Tae-hwan launching an appeal after being ruled out of competing for the nation.

Park, one of South Korea’s household sporting names, was banned in 2014 after testing positive for anabolic steroid testosterone and served an 18-month suspension.

The South Korean, who remains the only swimmer from the nation to have ever won an Olympic medal of any colour, has always denied wrongdoing.

He won 400 metres freestyle gold at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games.

Park Tae-Hwan would ultimately compete at Rio 2016 after the CAS upheld his appeal against the KSOC rule ©Getty Images

The CAS would uphold his appeal against the sanction, leaving the 27-year-old free to compete at Rio 2016.

However, Park failed to make it out of the heats in the 100m, 200m and 400m freestyle events.

He blamed the difficulties in the build-up to the Games for his poor performances, with the South Korean also accusing the country’s former Sports Minister Kim Chong of trying to blackmail him to ensure he did not compete.

His allegations remain unproven.

The KSOC, who rejected Park’s final plea earlier that year despite mounting criticism, claimed after the CAS decision that they could amend the ruling.

They now appear set to remove it entirely.