World Rugby say they have received "exceptional levels of interest and enthusiasm" in response to the search for team camps to be used during the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

It has been announced that 76 applications have been received from more than 90 prefectures and cities since the process was launched last year.

Some cities and towns have come together to submit joint applications.

Team camps will play a key role at the World Cup as they play host to the 20 competing teams, bringing the tournament to local communities across the country.

A team camp will consist of five component parts, including an outdoor and indoor training facility, hotel, swimming pool and gym.

Japan Rugby 2019 will now identify up to 50 team camps across the country, providing the 20 competing teams with a variety of potential locations.

Team camp locations could be in close proximity to a match venue, centrally located between venues or outside of a host city.

"Team camps will play a pivotal role in the tournament and we are delighted to see such a strong response rate to the search and selection programme," said Japan Rugby 2019 chief executive Akira Shimazu.

"We want to identify high quality facilities across the country to ensure the teams have the best possible platform to compete at Rugby World Cup 2019.

"As an Organising Committee we are fully committed to meeting the needs of all competing players, ensuring that we deliver to the best possible standards.

The International Stadium Yokohama is set to host the 2019 Rugby World Cup final ©Getty Images

"We received 76 applications from Hokkaido in the very north down to Okinawa, which is the most southern prefecture of Japan, so it's exciting that so many local authorities recognise the value of providing a team camp.

"Having such a diverse collection of camps will ensure there is a real buzz around the tournament for every Japanese person."

The draw for the Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup will take place in Kyoto on May 10 next year.

Twelve of the 20 participating teams have already been finalised for the quadrennial event.

Argentina, Australia, England, France, Georgia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, Scotland, South Africa and Wales automatically qualified courtesy of finishing in the top three of their pools at the 2015 World Cup in England.

The remaining eight spots will be determined via the global qualification process which is ongoing.

"The strong interest from parties interested in becoming a Rugby World Cup 2019 team camp reflects the enormous prestige of the Rugby World Cup brand and that it is sure to be an event that is set to capture the hearts and minds of people the length and breadth of the nation and beyond," added World Rugby chairman, Bill Beaumont.

"While the match venues are the stages on which the 20 participating nations will showcase the sport and character-building values, the team camps will deliver the important platform to ensure all our players are ready to perform to their full potential.

"I am delighted that this submission reflects the superb sporting facilities in Japan but also the depth and warmth of the welcome that the teams will receive."

The full list of team camp applicants can be found here.