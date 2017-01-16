Origin Sport Group are to conduct a feasibility study into Birmingham’s suitability to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

The English city expressed their intention to bid for the Games in September, following swiftly in the footsteps of Liverpool.

A process is currently being established by Commonwealth Games England to help select its candidate, with the possibility of other cites entering the running.

Birmingham City Council has selected Origin Sport Group to investigate the prospect of a bid from the city for the Games, focusing on sporting facilities and infrastructure already in place.

Three members of the sports consultancy firm were key figures in the London 2012 Olympic Games, including chairman Sir Keith Mills.

Mills was the chief executive of London 2012 and acted as chairman for the inaugural Invictus Games in 2014.

Alan Pascoe and Debbie Jevans, the London 2012 vice-chairman and director of sport respectively, are also part of the firm.

"We were extremely pleased to be selected from such a competitive tender process," Jevans, who served as the England 2015 Rugby World Cup chief executive, told the Birmingham Mail.

"We will bring our varied and extensive bid experience to deliver a comprehensive feasibility assessment of Birmingham’s credentials as a host for the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

"We look forward to working closely with Birmingham City Council and its key stakeholders."

The study will assess existing and new venues required for the Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images

The study will cost around £170,000 ($205,000/€193,000), it has been claimed, with the Birmingham Mail stating that £50,000 ($60,000/€57,000) has already been covered by the Greater Birmingham and Solihull Local Enterprise Partnership investment group.

Key to the study will be the forecast of how much the Games could cost.

A decision on which city will host the event is due to be made by the Commonwealth Games Federation at its General Assembly in 2019.

England have only hosted the Commonwealth Games twice since it was first held in 1930, staging them in London in 1934 and Manchester in 2002.

Edmonton in Canada is also considering a bid with a decision due by the end of the year.

The city were in the running for the 2022 Games but withdrew due to falling oil prices, leaving South African city Durban as the only bidder.

Auckland in New Zealand and Port Moresby in Papua New Guinea have also been mentioned as possible bidders for 2026.

Gold Coast in Australia will host the next edition of the Games next year.