Three-time Olympian Tom Goegebuer has been elected President of the Royal Belgian Weightlifting Federation (KBGV).

The 41-year-old, who won the men's 56 kilograms gold medal at the 2009 European Weightlifting Championships in Romania’s capital Bucharest, retired after competing at the Rio 2016 Olympics.

Myriam Busselot, meanwhile, has been re-elected KBGV general secretary.

The Weightlifting Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina has also held elections, with both male and female Presidents voted in following a constitution change by the Congress.

A.Zukic has been re-elected male President, while Enisa Masic has become the national governing body's first female President in its history.

General secretary Nedic Masic has also been re-elected.

The Weightlifting Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina has held its elections ©IWF

The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) fulfilled a longstanding objective for gender equality in September of last year when the total number of female bodyweight categories was officially increased to eight at a meeting in Beijing.

The IWF Executive Committee approved that new events be added at under and over-90kg.

These will replace the old over-75kg category.

This means eight categories now exist for both men and women.