The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan has elected Alisher Sultanov as their new President.
Sultanov is the chairman of the Executive Board of Uzbekneftegaz, a state-owned holding company of Uzbekistan's oil and gas industry.
The previous NOC President, Mirabror Usmanov, was elected as Honorary President.
Oybek Kasimov was re-elected secretary general for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic cycle.
The election took place at the NOC's General Assembly, which was held in capital Tashkent.
Farkhod Turdiev, Umid Akmedjanov, Salim Abduvaliev and Valeriy Tyan were all elected as vice presidents.
Igor Shepelev, Erkin Iskandarov and Shakhrullo Makhmudov have all been appointed to the Executive Board.
The Prime Minister of Uzbekistan, Abdulla Aripov, deputy Prime Ministers Adham Ikramov and Tanzilya Narbayeva and around 140 delegates from the country’s sporting governing bodies attended the Assembly.
At the Rio 2016 Olympics in August, Uzbekistan won 13 medals including four golds.
Further success followed at the Paralympics, as Uzbekistan's athletes won 31 medals in total, eight of which were gold.