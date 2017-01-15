Sir Andy Murray will aim to secure his maiden Australian Open title with the first tennis Grand Slam of the season beginning tomorrow in Melbourne.

The 29-year-old has reached the final on five occasions in his career, but suffered four defeats to Serbia’s Novak Djokovic as well as a loss to Roger Federer of Switzerland.

Murray will be the man to beat heading into the tournament, after a superb final six months of 2016 saw the Briton storm to the top of the world rankings.

The three-time Grand Slam winner will take on world number 93 Illya Marchenko of Ukraine in the first round at the Rod Laver Arena.

Murray, who received a knighthood in the New Year's Honours list, claims he does not feel any change heading into the tournament as the world number one.

"I don’t feel any different than normal to be honest," Murray, a two-time Wimbledon and double Olympic champion, said.

"The reality is, in sport, that things obviously keep moving on, the game will get better.

"I'll obviously get older, the young guys will continue to improve, and also Novak and Roger Federer, Stan Wawrinka and Rafa Nadal and all the guys at the top are still going to be wanting to get there."

Defending women's champion Angelique Kerber will be in action on the first day ©Getty Images

Defending champion Djokovic, who lost the ATP World Tour Finals to Murray in November, will begin his pursuit of a sixth title in seven years on Tuesday (January 17) when he takes on Spain’s Fernando Verdasco.

Women’s world number one Angelique Kerber will be in action on the opening day of competition, with the German set to meet Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine.

Kerber triumphed last year in Melbourne to secure her first Grand Slam title, with the 28-year-old then going on to win the US Open later in the year.

Six-time champion Serena Williams will be in first round action on the second day of competition, with the American due to face Belinda Bencic of Switzerland.