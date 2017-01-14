The World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) has announced the newest members of the regional softball umpiring committee, including appointments from the Czech Republic, United States and Japan.

Christina Drumm of the US, Japan's Haruhi Goto and Czech Pavel Prachar have all been appointed to the nine-member committee.

Drumm received her WBSC certification in 2003 and has umpired in six Softball World Championships and the WBSC-sanctioned World Cup of Softball.

She was also named to the USA Softball National Umpiring Staff in 2015.

Goto received her WBSC umpire certification in 2002 and has umpired at all levels of the game, including the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens and three Softball World Championships.

As a member of the Japan Softball Association and Softball Confederation of Asia umpiring staff, she assists in appointing and training umpires throughout the Asian region.

Prachar got his WBSC umpire certification in 1992.

He has umpired at four World Championships and the Africa and Europe Olympic qualifier for the Atlanta 1996 Olympic Games.

Prachar also served as a International Softball Federation (ISF) vice president for Europe for four years.

In October 2016, he was named as the European Softball Federation director of umpires co-chairman, along with Carolien Stadhouders.

The committee members oversee umpire activities and programmes in their respective territories, working with the director of umpires on training and certification courses.

Reviewing rule changes and providing interpretations while bringing recommendations to the WBSC Softball Executive Board are all part of the committee's brief.

The committee, whose members have been part of a combined 59 Softball World Championships, also addresses strategies to bolster growth and training among officials.

“As our sport continues to grow throughout the world and particularly in emerging territories that are launching new national championships, it is important that our officiating programmes also expand in order to ensure the integrity and healthy growth of our sport," said WBSC Softball Director of Umpires, Bob Stanton.

"I am confident that this highly experienced and dedicated expert group will help shape and implement our overall strategy to meet the growing worldwide demands of our sport.”

