FIFA have reportedly claimed they are optimistic about ticket sales for this year’s Confederations Cup in Russia ahead of the random selection draw period closing.

The ticket phase, allowing fans to apply for matches at the tournament, will end on January 19.

It has been asserted that this window would provide fans with the best chance of securing tickets for the most sought‑after matches, with the remainders then going on a first-come, first-served basis.

"We are optimistic about the tickets sales for the Confederations Cup as there is a high demand for tickets among Russians and foreigners alike,” a FIFA spokesman told TASS.

“Fans from Chile are worth mentioning as they will have to travel halfway around the world and cover 14,000 kilometres to get to Russia.

"All ticket applications received prior to the closure of the present sales period will have the same chance of being successful no matter when they were placed

"If the demand for tickets for specific matches and price categories exceeds the available inventory, Random Selection Draws will take place to fairly allocate tickets to applicants.”

Ticket applicants will be informed whether they have been successful before February 28.

Russia face Mexico, New Zealand and Portugal in Group A of the tournament ©Getty Images

Fans can purchase up to six tickets per match, with the requests allowed for up to a maximum of 10 games.

The tournament, used as a test event for the following year’s World Cup, will begin with the host nation Russia’s clash with New Zealand on June 17.

Both sides were been placed into Group A when the draw was made in November and will be joined by European champions Portugal and Mexico, who lifted the 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

World Cup holders Germany will go up against Copa América winners Chile, Asian Cup champions Australia and the country which claims the African Cup of Nations Cup title next month in Group B.

The top two teams in each section will progress to the semi-finals, with group matches due to be held in Kazan, Moscow, Saint Petersburg and Sochi.

Competition will take place from June 17 to July 2.