London 2012 Olympic gold medallist Chad Le Clos of South Africa has named the world-renowned Andrea di Nino as his new coach.

The Italian, famed for his success with Olympic butterfly silver medallists Milorad Cavic of Serbia and Evgeny Korotyshkin of Russia, will start working with Le Clos immediately.

His selection as coach comes three months after Le Clos, the winner of the 200 metres butterfly event at London 2012, announced his separation from long-time coach Graham Hill.

"I’m excited to be working with Andrea," Le Clos, 24, said.

"His coaching record is second-to-none and I look forward to our journey together.

"I need to continue to improve to achieve my goals in swimming, and Andrea is the perfect person to coach me in this next stage of my career."

Di Nino is looking forward to working with the 12-time World Championship gold medallist Le Clos, who also won 100m butterfly silver at London 2012 before repeating the feat at Rio 2016.

"I am delighted to be coaching Chad and think that together we can achieve great things," he said.

"He has already had a lot of success, but I see his talent, drive and ambition to do more, and I cannot wait to get started."

Andrea di Nino has previously worked with the likes of Serbia's Milorad Cavic, who won 100m butterfly silver at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games ©Getty Images

Le Clos has also announced the appointment of Australian Robert Hurley, a decorated swimmer and former world record holder himself, as his performance manager.

Hurley will also run the elite and development squads of the new CLC (Chad Le Clos) Swimming Academy in Cape Town.

"Bobby is a phenomenal athlete in his own right and I’m so pleased that he has chosen to join my team alongside Andrea," Le Clos said.

"Bobby’s drive and work ethic matches my own, so I’m sure our team will produce the results we’re looking for."

Hurley added: "I can’t wait to start working with Chad and the other talented swimmers who will be based in Cape Town.

"As I take a break from training to recover from injuries, I look forward to learning more about the sport from a great mind like Andrea, and sharing my knowledge and experience with Chad, and the next generation of swimmers in South Africa."

Le Clos first started swimming for Hill when he was just eight years old.

As well as securing 100m butterfly silver at last year’s Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, he also claimed 200m freestyle silver in an African record time of 1 min 45.20sec.

It was announced in November that the CLC elite training academy and development squad will be based in Cape Town at Hoërskool Jan van Riebeeck.