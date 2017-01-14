Issa Hayatou will seek re-election as the Confederation of African Football (CAF) President, but the Cameroonian is being challenged by the Madagascar Football Association head Ahmad Ahmad.

Hayatou has led African football’s governing body since 1988 and the 70-year-old will be seeking an eighth term as the President.

He is able to stand again after CAF voted to change their statutes in 2015 which previously stopped officials serving past the age of 70.

Last year, members voted against changing a rule which restricted potential candidates for the Presidency to only members of its 12-man Executive Committee.

This was viewed as an attempt by Hayatou to hand-pick his successor and potentially extend his own term of office.

However, he will face a challenge for the post as CAF Executive Committee member Ahmad has also be confirmed as a candidate.

The confirmation came from the CAF Executive Committee meeting, which came on the eve of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, which is due to begin today.

Madagascar Football Association head Ahmad Ahmad has been announced as the sole challenger ©CAF

"I took [my decision] after hearing some federation presidents [say they] want change," Ahmad, told the BBC.

"After the Africa Cup of Nations, I am going to organise a press conference to show my programme.

"I expect some federations to support me.”

Ahmad's decision to stand comes as the CAF announced Madagascar had been stripped of hosting rights for this year's Under-17 African Cup of Nations, with the body now actively seeking a replacement.

The elections are due to take place on March 16 in Ethiopia's captial city Addis Ababa.

Hayatou has only challenged on two previous occasions for the Presidency and prevailed on both occasions, with the FIFA vice-president having won the last election in 2013 unopposed.

CAF rules dictate that the presidency is limited to three four-year terms, but with the ruling having only come into force in September, allows Hayatou to stand again.

Hayatou served as interim FIFA President in 2015 before the election of Gianni Infantino as a permanent replacement for Sepp Blatter.

The confirmation of the candidates came after the CAF Executive Committee meeting ©CAF

Earlier this month, was widely reported that the Egyptian Competition Authority had specifically referred Hayatou to prosecutors as part of a probe into an alleged abuse of his CAF position.

He is supposedly suspected of awarding broadcast rights to the Lagardere Sports media company without opening up the tender process.

A "free and fair" tender process is required under Egyptian law, something which is relevant because CAF is based in Cairo.

But the CAF claimed the prosecution is based on "false information" and that Hayatou is not personally implicated.

"Following the CAF Secretary General's report on the procedure initiated by Egyptian Government Agencies in relation to the contract between CAF and Lagardère Sports, the CAF Executive Committee reiterated strict compliance with the procedures and regulations in the conclusion of this contract," a CAF statement said.

"It also reaffirmed the independence and autonomy of CAF in the conduct of its business in accordance with its by-laws and regulations."

In 2011, Hayatou was disciplined by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) due to an alleged role in a bribery scandal.

Hayatou ceased to be a member of the IOC earlier this month after passing one of the two maximum age limits, with the Cameroonian graduating to honorary member Hong Kong's Timothy Fok and General Mounir Sabet of Egypt.