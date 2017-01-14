Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue for golf competition at the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.

Women are also reportedly banned from playing at the club - situated in the Japanese city of Kawagoe - on Sundays, according to Kyodo News.

Tokyo 2020 switched its proposed Olympic golfing venue to the Kasumigaseki Country Club in January 2013, eight months before it was elected to host the Games.

At the applicant phase of the contest, Tokyo had identified its proposed golf venue as Wakasu Golf Links in the Tokyo Bay zone, close to several other proposed Tokyo 2020 venues.

"I feel very uncomfortable about women not being able to become a regular member in this era," Koike told reporters.

The Kasumigaseki Country Club is due to host golf competition at Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

In May of last year, it was confirmed by the Royal and Ancient (R&A) that Muirfield will not be considered as a host of future British Open golf tournaments after the Scottish club voted against admitting women as members.

The Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers, which owns Muirfield, announced its decision to retain the club's male-only policy following a ballot of its 750 members.

A two-thirds majority was required for a change to take place, but 36 per cent of members voted against allowing women.

The R&A, which runs the British Open, said Muirfield had been taken off the list of courses that can host golf's oldest major championship.

A second vote to decide on the issue is scheduled to take place within the next couple of months following a public outcry.

In August 2012, the first female members of Augusta National Golf Club, venue of the Masters, were welcomed 79 years after the course opened.

Former United States Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and Darla Moore, a partner of investment firm Rainwater, were the first women to be given membership.