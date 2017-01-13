Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) President Alexander Zhukov believes it is "completely possible" that Saint Petersburg, Kazan or Sochi could successfully bid for the 2028 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games.

A Russian bid for the Summer Games has been seen as a long-term objective of the country's "Decade of Sport" which has already included the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi and the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

However, plans have been on the backburner recently due to widespread doping problems which has cast a shadow over Sochi 2014 and led to the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) barring all Russians from competing at Rio 2016.

Earlier this week, a group of 19 National Anti-Doping Associations called for all sporting events, including the World Cup, to be stripped from Russia unless officials admit responsibility for problems and improve their procedures.

But speaking to Russian state news agency RIA Novosti, Zhukov said a potential bid to host the 34th edition of the Games in the country is being considered.

"It's hard to say now, but why not? I think it's completely possible to try," the official who is also a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said.

"It's not just St Petersburg, we also have Kazan which is a possibility.

"It's also possible in Sochi.

"At the moment [we can submit an application to host Olympics] only in 2028.

"This process will start not earlier than in 2020."

Kazan would hope to build on its hosting of the 2013 Summer Universiade ©Getty Images

Under current rules, no host city for 2028 would be chosen until the 2021 IOC Session, meaning that Zhukov is correct in suggesting that the anti-doping landscape could have completely changed by then.

However, his comments also add a new twist to the IOC's ongoing discussions to reform the Olympic bidding process.

This has included suggestions that both the 2024 and 2028 editions of the Games would be awarded at September's IOC Session in Lima; presumably meaning that the events could be shared between Los Angeles and Paris.

Bid leaders from both cities have denied that they are interested in the 2028 Games, while the IOC have said the process will continue unchanged.

But it is thought that discussions are still continuing behind the scenes.

If this did happen, it would clearly be a huge blow for Russia as well as other countries considering a 2028 attempt.

Canada, Australia, Azerbaijan, Qatar, China and United Arab Emirates have been among other countries linked with a possible bid.

None of the three Russian cities mooted by Zhukov have ever hosted a Summer Games.

In 2013, Kazan hosted the Summer Universiade while St. Petersburg formed the location for the World Combat Games.

St Petersburg did enter the 2004 race eventually won by Athens, but did not reach the candidature phase.