The English Federation of Disability Sport (EFDS) has appointed Andy Dalby-Welsh as its new deputy chief executive.

Dalby-Welsh, who has a wealth of experience in senior management and sports participation, is due to start in his role on January 23.

He joins EFDS from UK charity The Change Foundation, where he has been their director of operations and partnerships for more than two years.

During this time, he also had a short tenure acting as their chief executive.

Dalby-Welsh also held roles at the Foundation’s formerly named Cricket for Change, including director of operations as well as programmes.

It was there where he gained over 10 years of experience in strategy creation and implementation, change management, finance management, organisational growth and developing transformational partnerships.

"I am really excited to be joining EFDS at this positive time of growth," Dalby-Welsh, a former international cricketer with lived experience of disability.

"I am incredibly passionate about the importance of disabled people being active.

"I have experienced first-hand through developing sports programmes for disabled people, and through representing the England blind cricket team, the increase in friendships, confidence, independence and aspirations that participating in sport can bring."

"I look forward to creating a step change in the number of disabled people benefitting from their participation in sport and recreational activities.”

Andy Dalby-Welsh held roles at The Change Foundation’s formerly named Cricket for Change ©The Change Foundation

In 2004, Dalby-Welsh set up his own project, Sport for Choice, creating sporting opportunities for blind and visually impaired young people.

It aimed to build participant's self-confidence, self-esteem, independence and friendships.

Dalby-Welsh was recognised for this work with disabled people at the Pride of Britain Awards in 2009.

In his newly-created role at EFDS, he will provide executive and strategic leadership alongside chief executive, Barry Horne.

He will lead on the charity’s business development and be responsible for corporate services, marketing and communications, research and insight, event management, fundraising, public affairs and member support.

"It’s a great time for someone of Andy’s calibre to be joining our talented and committed team," Horne said.

"We put a great deal of time and effort into ensuring that we recruited the ideal person for this brand new role.

"Andy’s valuable experience backed by a passion for change will undoubtedly help to move EFDS forward.

"The staff, Board and I are excited about the opportunities Andy can bring to EFDS and look forward to him starting."