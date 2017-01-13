Liam Harbison is due to leave his role as chief executive of Paralympics Ireland in order to take up a new post as director of the Sport Ireland institute.

Harbison, who starts his new role next month, will be hoping to build upon experience from working with top Irish Paralympians.

He first served as the national governing body's performance director before shifting into the chief executive role in 2008.

At London 2012, he was the Ireland team's Chef de Mission.

“I am delighted with the appointment of Liam Harbison to position of director of the Sport Ireland Institute,” said Sport Ireland chairman Kieran Mulvey.

“Through his impressive work with Paralympics Ireland, Liam has clearly shown that he has the attributes to continue the great work of the Institute in providing world class supports to Ireland’s leading athletes.

"This is an exciting time for the Institute on the back of the opening of the new High Performance Training Centre earlier this year and as we enter into a new Olympic and Paralympic cycle.

"On behalf of Sport Ireland, I would like to welcome Liam and wish him the very best in the new role.”

Liam Harbison has been credited for Irish success at recent editions of the Paralympic Games ©Getty Images

Harbison has been credited with leading the "transformation of Paralympic Sport in Ireland".

The European nation won 11 medals at Rio 2016, including four golds, to exceed their pre-Games target of eight.

“While sorry to be leaving the Paralympic Movement after 14 great years and the many great people I’ve had the privilege of working with and for, I’m excited by the new opportunity and challenge of directing the Sport Ireland Institute," he added.

"I look forward to working with the Sport Ireland Institute and the National Governing Bodies to continue the great work in world class service delivery to Ireland’s athletes through to Tokyo 2020.”