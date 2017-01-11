Pablo Prigioni, one of Argentina's most famous and successful basketball players, has announced his retirement from the sport.

Prigioni helped his country reach the semi-finals of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Basketball World Cup in 2006 and capture an Olympic bronze medal two years later in Beijing.

He was also part of the Argentinian team that won the FIBA Americas Championship in 2011, when they hosted the biennial event in Mar del Plata.

This followed silver medals in 2003 and 2007 and a bronze at the 2009 edition.

The 39-year-old's last appearance with Argentina came at the 2014 FIBA Basketball World Cup in Spain.

Two years prior to that, he moved to the National Basketball Association (NBA) having been signed by the New York Knicks from Spanish team Saski Baskonia.

Prigioni also went onto represent the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA before returning to Saski Baskonia last month.

"I never dreamed of the day that I had to announce that I would stop playing basketball," Prigioni wrote in a letter posted on his Twitter account.

"What is certain is that I knew that the day when I felt clear signs from my body and my mind that the time had come to leave, I would listen to them and take the decision without doubting it.

"That is what I've done throughout my career.

"When I've taken a decision, I've always been 100 per cent certain.

"My mind and my body are completely in agreement right now.

"I'm retiring from professional basketball."

Pablo Prigioni played for Los Angeles Clippers, among other teams, in the NBA ©Getty Images

Prigioni played with Manu Ginóbili, Luis Scola, Fabricio Oberto, Andrés Nocioni and Carlos Delfino, all members of the Argentina team that won Olympic gold at Athens 2004.

"I want to thank the Argentina national team for allowing me to experience unique and unforgettable moments with the greatest players our country has given us," he said.

Prigioni also paid a heartfelt tribute to Saski Baskonia, whom he first joined in 2003 after stints with fellow Spanish outfits Fuenlabrada and Lucentum Alicante

He helped the club reach four successive EuroLeague Final Fours, which remains the longest run for any club on the continent other than CSKA Moscow since the format became standard in 1988, and to play the title game in 2005.

With Saski Baskonia, Prigioni won a Spanish League title in 2008 and lifted three Copa del Rey trophies in 2004, 2006 and 2009.

"A separate chapter would have to be given to Baskonia," added the Argentine, who also reached a EuroLeague Final Four with Real Madrid in 2011.

"It's very obvious that my feeling for this club is great and profound."