Ben Ryan has not been nominated for Fiji Rugby Union's (FRU) best coach of the year award, despite leading the Pacific nation to Olympic gold in the Rio 2016 men's sevens tournament.

Fiji had not won an Olympic medal of any colour before Ryan's charges topped the podium in the Brazilian city thanks to a crushing 43-7 victory over Great Britain in the final.

He was considered a certainty for the coach prize at the Fiji Rugby Awards, due to take place on Saturday (January 14).

His omission, however, comes after a period of animosity between the Englishman and the FRU which has arisen after he quit his post following Rio 2016.

FRU chief executive John O'Connor claimed to local media that Ryan did not make the shortlist because no clubs had nominated him.

Max Hughes, Akuila Nasi and Esala Nauga have instead been named as the three finalists - with the trio all coaches of Fijian clubs.

Ryan also led Fiji to the World Rugby Sevens Series titles in 2015 and 2016.

A war of words erupted on Twitter last month when Ryan made allegations about the supposed "lack of contracts" given to players involved in the opening two rounds of this season's Sevens Series.

Ryan, who left his post to pursue other projects, urged the FRU to "start paying the players".

Ben Ryan attends a welcome home party in Fiji after leading the country's rugby sevens team to Olympic gold at Rio 2016, the nation's first-ever medal ©Getty Images

In response, the FRU accused Ryan of being "unable to move on" and said it was disappointed at his "constant remarks" and "ongoing tweets about the performance of the team".

The 45-year-old, given three acres of land in Fiji after his Rio 2016 achievements, hit back again and described the FRU's statement as "ridiculously childish".

He went on to suggest that the squad should split from the FRU to ensure they are "properly managed".

Ryan was nominated for World Rugby's coach of the year prize, but missed out to New Zealand's XVs coach Steve Hansen.

Captain Osea Kolinisau also failed in a bid to win the men's sevens player prize, which went to another Kiwi in Sebalo Sanatla.

The decisions prompted an FRU statement where they said they were hard done by.

"We believe that our sevens team, with the meagre resources available to them, have outperformed any other rugby team in 2016," they said.

"The rugby world expects the All Blacks to do well every time because they have all resources available to them."

Earlier this month, Ryan won the Rugby Union Writer's Club's special award.

He was replaced as Fiji sevens coach by Wales' Gareth Baber.