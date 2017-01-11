Stephanie Inglis has targeted competing at the 2022 Commonwealth Games as she continues her recovery from a life-threatening motorcycle accident in Vietnam.

The Glasgow 2014 judo silver medallist suffered head injuries when her skirt got caught in the wheel of the vehicle and pulled her off the bike on May 10.

The accident happened as she made her way to a school in Ha Long where she had been teaching English to disadvantaged children for the previous four months.

Inglis woke from a medically-induced coma in early June after doctors in Vietnam initially giving her a one per cent chance of survival.

She soon returned home to Scotland having been flown by a UK air ambulance from the hospital in Bangkok where she was being treated after being transferred from Vietnam.

The 28-year-old judoka was then transferred to Edinburgh’s Western General Hospital, where she underwent further treatment in a specialist unit.

To protect her brain from any further damage, Inglis is set to have an operation later this month to put a titanium plate in place by her skull.

Inglis, the runner-up to England’s Nekoda Smythe Davis in the women’s under-57 kilograms category at Glasgow 2014, hopes to be able to compete at the Commonwealth Games due to take place in Durban in South Africa, in five years time.

"I've done judo since I was four, that's been everything to me," she told the BBC.

"If I manage to qualify for 2022, I do think I would qualify with a good medal prospect or chance in hand.

"That would be my final bout."

Stephanie Inglis, left earned a Commonwealth Games silver medal at Glasgow 2014 ©Getty Images

Inglis suffered a broken neck in two places, pneumonia, septicaemia, and deep vein thrombosis her left arm after the accident.

Family friend and fellow British judoka Khalid Gehlan set up a GoFundMe page on May 12 in a bid to raise funds for Inglis' medical bills.

Inglis' travel insurance had expired and her hospital stay was costing £2,000 ($2,500/€2,200) per day.

A total of £327,892 ($402,710/€366,890) was raised by 7,537 people.

Inglis, currently continuing her recovery with visits to a physiotherapist, as well as occupational therapy and work with a speech and language therapist, thanked her friend for setting up the page.

"The amount that was raised, I just couldn't get my head around it, it was so much money and that is what helped save me," she said.

"If it wasn't for that, I wouldn't be here today.

"For Khalid to have set it up, from knowing him for so long, I just can't thank him ever enough.

"It was absolutely amazing what he managed to do for me and it's something I'll never forget."