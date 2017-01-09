Los Angeles has been announced as the host of the 2017 International Cycling Union (UCI) Para-cycling Track World Championships, which will take place for the first time in a post-Paralympic Games season.

The event is scheduled to be held from March 2 to 5 at the VELO Sports Center in Carson, which is located in the west of the American city.

It will take place a week after the fourth and final round of the UCI Track World Cup at the same venue, with the proximity of the two events aimed at reducing travelling costs for National Federations.

However, with less than two months to go the lack of notice has caused concern.

Britain's 14-time Paralympic gold medallist Dame Sarah Storey claimed in November that there was a "lack of clarity" over the organisation of Para-cycling competitions.

She suggested the uncertainty over a potential Track World Championships in 2017 would give athletes who took breaks after Rio 2016 little time to prepare.

UCI President Brian Cookson acknowledged those concerns when announcing the Championships today, but believes the first post-Paralympic season edition of the event shows the governing body are making progress.

"We are conscious that the award of this event comes late in the season for the athletes, teams and parties implicated in the organisation of the event," he said.

“However, we believe that holding these UCI Para-cycling Track World Championships for the first time ever in a post-Paralympic year signifies notable progress and will enable our athletes to benefit from an enriched calendar as the discipline continues to develop.

"We would like to thank the US Olympic Committee for organising this important event in such a short time."

The UCI have expressed their desire to hold the Championships on an annual basis from now on, while they have pointed to their Para-cycling Road World Championships taking place in a Paralympic year for the first time in 2020 as another sign of progress.

No event was held in either 2012 or in 2016, but Oostende in Belgium will host the competition in 2020.

"We’re incredibly excited to be hosting the 2017 UCI Track Para-cycling World Championships in Los Angeles this March,” said Rick Adams, the United States Olympic Committee’s chief of Paralympics.

"Thankfully, LA is perfectly suited to host an event of this calibre on a tight timeframe and we can ensure that athletes and teams participating will have a great experience.

"With the UCI Track World Cup being held the previous week, Carson’s VELO Sports Centre will be the place to be this spring for track cycling’s world elite."

Los Angeles is one of the candidates for the 2024 Summer Olympics and Paralympics, along with Budapest and Paris.