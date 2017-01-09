Newly-altered International Judo Federation (IJF) rules have been presented to both coaches and referees at a two day seminar in Baku in Azerbaijan.

The adapted laws, which will be put on trial between January and August, were announced in December following key meetings between the IJF Executive Committee.

Among the revised regulations is the scrapping of the yuko evaluation of technique points, leaving only ippon and waza-ari.

The value of waza-ari will include that given for yuko in the past, while the waza-ari will not add up with two waza-ari no longer the equivalent of a bout-ending ippon.

For immobilisations, waza-ari will be shortened to 10 seconds from 15 and ippon will remain at 20.

Furthermore, there will now be three shido penalties, instead of the previous four.

Leg grabbing or grabbing the trousers will first be penalised by shido and secondly by a hansoku-make disqualification.

The IJF said its goal is "to promote the rules of judo and make them easier to understand, as well as to simplify them".

"Previously amendments to the rules have been met with some negativity because some individuals have a conservative mentality," said IJF President Marius Vizer.

"Today we have different comments and attitudes.

"We have a different community who appreciates our vision and creativity.

"We will make an evaluation of the rule changes after the World Championships 2017 in Budapest.

"If there is something very significant then we will analyse it and make the necessary changes."

IJF Hall of Fame member Neil Adams (right) demonstrated the new rules to those in attendance ©IJF

The two-day seminar held at the Heydar Aliyev Sport Palace in Baku attracted 365 representatives from 98 nations.

Coaches and referees are now expected to present the new rules to their peers and national teams upon their return home.

Day one of the seminar opened with a theoretical session as the adapted rules were outlined by IJF head referee director, Juan Carlos Barcos.

IJF Hall of Fame member Neil Adams then led a practical session alongside former world champion and current IJF sports director Daniel Lascau.

Adams, who received the IJF expert award in December at the Tokyo Grand Slam, demonstrated examples of the new changes with an emphasis on the kumi-kata.

Britain's double Olympic silver medallist from Moscow 1980 and Los Angeles 1984 said: "The new rules are a culmination of our research of the last Olympic cycle and create a path for judo to be more dynamic.

"I believe these changes will lead to less shidos, more ippons and overall a more positive presentation of our sport."

A presentation of coach training opportunities and the Olympic solidary scheme by Mohamed Meridja, the IJF's education and coaching director, was also held at the event.

The International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) then presented their plans to implement the new IJF rules while retaining specific differences for visually impaired and deaf judoka.

A final theory session, reviewing several scenarios, concluded the event.

A total of 150 clips were presented to show situations such as pushing out, bridging, waki-gatame, ne-waza, tachi-waza, waza-ari and ippon.