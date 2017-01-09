National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) President Kipchoge Keino has claimed a draft constitution has been submitted to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) before today’s deadline.

The constitution requires a "final review and prior approval" from the IOC before fresh elections for the NOCK can be held in March.

An initial December deadline was missed by the NOCK, with the IOC admitting it was "extremely regrettable" that no substantial progress had been made so far when providing them with the new timeframe.

They directed the NOCK to formally convene an Extraordinary General Assembly by the end of January 2017 or the beginning of February, in order to approve proposed constitutional changes.

Keino has claimed the draft constitution has been sent to the IOC for their approval before today’s deadline.

"The NOCK Executive sat together with nominated persons from affiliate federations to put together the draft," Keino said, according to The Standard.

Kenyan Sports Minister Hassan Wario disbanded the NOCK in August following a myriad of problems during that month's Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Officials were accused of key accommodation and travel mishaps in the Brazilian city, including the "mishandling of accreditation", as well as kits which allegedly never reached athletes.

The Kenya team were beset by problems at the Rio 2016 Olympics, including with their accommodation and travel ©Getty Images

Divisions have since emerged between different factions of Kenyan sport which have halted progress, with a meeting of the NOCK, member federations and stakeholders disrupted on November 24.

Andrew Mudibo, President of the Kenyan Table Tennis Association, has reportedly claimed that stakeholders remain in the dark over the process.

"NOCK was supposed to have held consultative meetings with its members as stated by the IOC letter, which expressly quoted that all members must participate in the process of coming up with the final draft," he told The Standard.

"Sadly, we are in the dark."

It appears likely that a failure to meet the latest deadline could lead to Kenya being suspended by the IOC Executive Board when it meets in March.

insidethegames has contacted the IOC to confirm whether the draft constitution has been submitted.